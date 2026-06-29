כוחות החילוץ הישראלים צילום: מאיה ברק

An Israeli rescue delegation, comprising Magen - Disaster and Emergency Management, the Ready for Rescue nonprofit organization, and SmartAID, arrived in Venezuela five days after devastating earthquakes struck the country.

The delegation first landed in the city of Valencia, where team members completed the intake of operational equipment needed for the mission. They then traveled directly to the disaster zones, where they began working alongside local emergency responders.

The Israeli teams are currently assisting local forces in complex search-and-rescue operations, surveying earthquake-damaged buildings, and providing initial humanitarian aid to affected residents.

Members of the delegation reported that the scale of destruction in affected areas is exceptionally severe, with numerous buildings collapsed or heavily damaged and widespread damage to infrastructure. Rescue efforts are continuing at multiple locations in an attempt to locate additional survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

According to Venezuelan authorities, approximately 1,500 people have been killed, around 3,500 have suffered varying degrees of injury. Over 50,000 people remain missing following the quake.

The Israeli delegation consists of 16 rescue specialists and emergency professionals from various fields, all of whom have extensive experience in emergency and disaster response. The team is expected to continue its operational activities in the coming days in coordination with local authorities and according to evolving assessments on the ground.