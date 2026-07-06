רב-סרן עאהד שיבלי דובר צה"ל

An official Israeli delegation has been operating in Venezuela in recent days following the powerful earthquake that struck the coastal region near the capital, Caracas.

The mission is considered highly unusual, as it comes despite the two countries having severed diplomatic relations about 17 years ago. Rather than carrying out search-and-rescue operations like many other international teams, Israel was asked to help develop a national plan for rebuilding the affected region.

The delegation is headed by Brig. Gen. Elad Edri, Chief of Staff of the IDF Home Front Command, along with a team of Israeli experts. After a series of meetings with senior government officials and inspections of the disaster zone, the team produced a comprehensive reconstruction plan within just a few days.

The plan includes mapping damaged buildings, demolishing unsafe structures, clearing debris, restoring critical infrastructure, and prioritizing the recycling of construction waste, in accordance with requests from local authorities.

The Home Front Command has mapped approximately 1,300 damaged structures, including residential buildings, high-rises, schools, hotels, and public buildings. Some of the structures are located on steep hillsides, making demolition work particularly challenging. The plan has already been presented to Venezuela's infrastructure minister, while engineering teams have begun expanding the damage assessment and preparing to implement the recommendations on the ground.

Members of the delegation said the plan draws on decades of Israeli expertise in earthquake response, as well as experience gained through international disaster relief missions and emergency operations inside Israel in recent years.

Alongside the professional work, delegation members reported receiving a warm welcome from both local authorities and residents despite the absence of diplomatic ties between the two countries. According to the delegation, the team-operating in IDF uniforms under local security protection-has been met with appreciation from government officials, security personnel, and civilians encountered during visits to the disaster-stricken areas.

During their stay, the delegation also met with members of Venezuela's Jewish community, which numbers about 5,000 people. For both sides, the meeting was described as especially meaningful after many years without official contact. The delegation is expected to return to Israel early next week.