פיר נחשף בציון דוברות

Renovation work at the gravesite of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman has uncovered a previously known but long-sealed underground shaft near the main entrance to the complex, prompting a temporary halt to construction ahead of the annual influx of worshippers for Rosh Hashanah.

The discovery was made during flooring and renovation work being carried out to prepare the site for the arrival of tens of thousands of pilgrims expected to visit the shrine during the Jewish New Year.

According to United Breslov, the shaft leads to an underground chamber measuring approximately two meters deep and about two meters wide. While the existence of the shaft had been documented, the organization said its original purpose and the date it was excavated remain unknown. The entrance had been sealed since expansion work at the gravesite complex in 1998.

Following the discovery, United Breslov Chairman Rabbi Natan Ben Nun ordered work in the immediate area to be suspended and instructed that the shaft be permanently filled with concrete.

The organization said that after the Tishrei holiday season, it plans to launch a major reconstruction project covering the entire gravesite complex.

Preparations for the Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage are continuing in the meantime, with assistance from United Breslov volunteers and Breslov Hasidim who have traveled to Uman to help ready the site for the expected crowds.