A 23-year-old haredi draft-dodger who studies at the "Chut Shel Chesed" yeshiva led by Rabbi Shalom Arush was arrested early Wednesday morning at Ben Gurion International Airport.

At the time of his arrest, the student was en route to Uman, Ukraine, where he planned to spend the holiday of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year). Following his arrest, the student was transferred to military prison.

MK Meir Porush responded: "The State of Israel's 'Iron Curtai'n against hasidim who wish to travel to visit their 'rebbe' has begun to operate. Under the guidance of the Attorney General, an unprecedented operation has begun today, under which Jews are prevented from celebrating Rosh Hashanah as their custom is every year. It is unimaginable that such a thing happens in a country governed by Jews. This is an international disgrace."

In a Tuesday discussion in the Knesset regarding enforcement at Ben Gurion Airport, Brigadier General Shai Taib, Head of the IDF’s Planning and Manpower Division, said that enforcement is carried out in ongoing cooperation throughout the entire year.

He stated, "The volume of flights during the holidays for all sectors has increased, so we are increasing our ability to respond, to allow the fabric of Israeli life, as well as to provide enforcement, and enforcement continues as usual."

Meanwhile, in the haredi community, a broad protest is forming against the arrests of draft-dodging yeshiva students. A rally was scheduled for Thursday, but may be postponed. The Councils of Torah Sages for the Degel HaTorah, Agudat Yisrael, and Shas parties published a draft of a letter of support, but it was removed at the last minute.

According to a Behadrei Haredim report, the secretary of Agudat Yisrael's Council of Torah Sages, Yaakov Welcer, prevented the publication of the letter after objections were raised by the Gerrer Rebbe and other hasidic rebbes. They argued that the wording was perceived as too "lukewarm" and did not represent the broader community, and also used the term "courts" instead of "the government."

Despite this, the rally organizers are confident that the protest will ultimately take place, and it is expected to be held Thursday evening.