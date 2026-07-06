Jerusalem is set to host the 24th Annual Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem (DPPJ) on October 4, an international Christian event expected to draw hundreds of religious leaders to the Israeli capital while connecting millions of participants worldwide through a live broadcast.

Organizers say the event, hosted by Eagles' Wings and its founder, Bishop Robert Stearns, will be broadcast from the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum. They estimate that more than 70 million Christians in 175 countries will participate in prayer activities, making it the largest annual gathering of its kind focused on Israel.

The event comes as Israel continues to contend with ongoing security challenges and a rise in antisemitic incidents reported in several countries following regional conflicts.

According to organizers, more than 500 senior Christian leaders from 50 countries are expected to attend in person. Delegations are scheduled to include representatives from Nigeria, Kenya and Togo, including government officials, the First Ladies of Nigeria and Kenya, and the King and Queen of Togo.

A separate delegation of 175 Christian leaders from Latin America is also expected to participate. The group will be led by Reverend José Wellington Costa Jr., General Superintendent of Brazil's Assemblies of God denomination, which organizers say represents more than 33 million members in Brazil. Organizers said the Latin American delegation collectively represents more than 51 million Christians across the region.

Israeli officials have been invited to address participants during the event, with speeches expected to focus on relations between Israel and Christian communities around the world.

Speaking ahead of the gathering, Stearns said the event is intended to demonstrate international Christian support for Israel.

"This is far more than a prayer event. It is a global declaration that Israel is not alone," he said. "At a time when the Jewish people face extraordinary challenges, tens of millions of Christians are choosing to stand publicly with Israel, pray for her peace, and reaffirm the unbreakable bond between our people."

The Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem has been held annually for the past 24 years and has grown into one of the world's largest Christian prayer initiatives focused on Jerusalem. Organizers say this year's event is expected to be its largest to date, bringing together churches and Christian communities across multiple denominations through a global live broadcast from Jerusalem.