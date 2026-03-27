During IDF operational activity in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers located active Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure within the vicinity of a church in the area of Al-Khiyam.

During searches conducted in the area, the soldiers exposed and located a tunnel shaft and an underground infrastructure constructed within the church vicinity.

This combat zone, which the Hezbollah terrorist organization used for military activity, was first located by IDF troops in December 2024 and was then cleared of weapons and terrorists.

During the current searches in the vicinity, the soldiers located three additional shafts constructed by Hezbollah during the ceasefire, indicating renewed use of the site.

The tunnel in the church IDF Spokesperson

The IDF noted that the repeated use of this site demonstrates Hezbollah’s systematic modus operandi of exploiting Lebanese civilians as human shields and deliberately embedding military infrastructure within religious sites and civilian areas.

The military stressed that deliberate use of civilian religious institutions for military purposes constitutes a violation of international law.

The IDF emphasized that its activity within the church vicinity was conducted based on precise intelligence indicating Hezbollah activity in the area and its use as an active military site.