The Police Internal Investigations Department on Monday opened an investigation into a Border Police officer after footage emerged showing him throwing a stun grenade into a vehicle carrying passengers during an operation near Qalandiya.

The video shows the officer approaching the vehicle and engaging in a verbal confrontation with its occupants.

At one point, he throws a stun grenade into the car while applying pressure to the driver's door, apparently preventing the driver from exiting until after the grenade detonated.

Israel Police said in a statement: "The footage shows an officer acting in a manner that is not in line with our policies."

"Accordingly, the incident has been referred to the Police Internal Investigations Department for investigation. Naturally, we cannot comment further."