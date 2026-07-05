Many survivors of Hamas captivity attended the wedding of Sapir Cohen and Sasha Troufanov, who were released from captivity in Gaza, held on Sunday evening in Or Yehuda.

Among those present at the event were Eitan Horn, Ariel Cunio, and Arbel Yehud, who were also abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Cohen and Troufanov, both 31, were kidnapped while staying at Kibbutz Nir Oz, where Sasha’s parents were also present. Sapir was released after 55 days in captivity and since then led a campaign for Sasha’s release, who returned only after 498 days.

A year after his return, Sasha proposed to Sapir.

President Isaac Herzog took part in the wedding ceremony, telling the couple: “We prayed for your return, we were moved to tears when you came home, and tonight we are honored to celebrate with you under the chuppah on your wedding day. Congratulations, Sasha and Sapir. May you build a home filled with love, light, and joy."