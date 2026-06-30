Survivor of Hamas captivity Rom Braslavski reacted to the elimination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Talal Abd al-Aal and recounted how the terrorist would torture him in captivity.

"This was the guy who weighed 100 kilograms and would jump on my neck when I was malnourished. This is his face. This is the man who forced me, when I was tied up with ropes across my entire body and near death, to open my mouth and spit in it," Braslavski wrote.

The eliminated terrorist IDF Spokesperson

He added, "This is the commander who commanded me and directed the terrorist cell that held me for an entire year. This is the commander who gave the order to 'tie Abu Salem (me) and torture, and so on.' This is the man who, under his orders and by his hands themselves, I was tortured and nearly killed several times. That's him."

"Enjoy hell, garbage," the survivor concluded.

Abd al-Aal commanded a terrorist cell that infiltrated Israeli territory and took part in the October 7th Massacre. Throughout the war, the terrorist took part in holding hostages, who were taken by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, in the southern Gaza Strip.