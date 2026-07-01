Survivor of Hamas captivity, Emily Damari, was interviewed on Wednesday during the Institute for Policy and Strategy Herzliya Conference at Reichman University, and in a touching monologue, shared her expectations and demands from the next government.

"My expectations from the next government are that they, first of all, provide mothers in this country with basic security," Damari stated. "We should no longer need to fear going to bed at night and get up in panic at every knock at the door. Along with this, I expect the government to invest tremendous resources into education so that we never forget what we went through and what happened to us as a society, and that we learn from this for the next generations.

She also mentioned a personal cause she is currently involved in: "There is something very sensitive that I'm currently fighting for - that they do not dismantle the young generation neighborhood from where I was abducted, for exactly these reasons. Beyond my personal story, which I will want to and know that I will tell for years to come as part of my personal mission in life, this place holds great value."

"There is a battle heritage there of heroic people who fought with their bodies, a battle heritage of entire families, what's dearest to them. Therefore, the government must put a tremendous emphasis on memory, commemoration, and education."

She also spoke of the importance of unity. "How did I survive and defeat them? It brings me back to unity, since I always like to talk about Romi Gonen, my partner in captivity from the 40th day. To my delight, other than on October 7th, I wasn't alone in captivity; I was with other hostages, and my victory every day was that there was someone with me. We knew that no matter how bad it would be, we had each other. That's what caused me to win every morning together with Romi, and I knew that the moment we got out, everything else would just be a bonus. In the end, what's important is unity. To look at the good. While I may be at the worst place in my life, I'll still say 'Mizmor l'toda' (Psalm of thanksgiving) there. And we'll go a few more days, as many as we need, to return to my family and to give our nation, which underwent the worst kind of trauma, hope."