In a clip shared by Israel-Arab activist Yoseph Haddad on social media from a podcast with Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Tzfat (Safed) Haddad asks the rabbi what place he sees for him in the Jewish state he envisions. Rabbi Eliyahu responds briefly: “Brother."

Eliyahu goes on to say he views Haddad as an example of how people can contribute to one another rather than engage in conflict. He also recalls his military service, noting that Arab and Druze soldiers served in his units. “Every soldier who puts on a uniform is a person saying: I am willing to sacrifice my life," he says.

Haddad responds that he sees himself as part of the State of Israel and Israeli society. “When you look me in the eyes and tell me I am your brother, you give me the energy to continue my journey," he says.

He adds: “I know that my journey, my path, is the right one."

Posting the clip on social media, Haddad writes: “Hearing a senior rabbi like Shmuel Eliyahu speak about me like that is not just encouraging-it is empowering."