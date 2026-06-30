MK Mansour Abbas, chairman of the United Arab List (UAL), claimed that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was the figure who blocked the formation of a joint government between right-wing parties and an Arab party following the 2021 election.

Speaking in an interview with 103FM, Abbas said Smotrich was attempting to portray himself as a political hero at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expense.

“Smotrich is trying to present himself as a superhero at Netanyahu’s expense, and it seems to me he will continue pushing that narrative," Abbas said. “But the truth is that Smotrich is the only one who prevented the establishment of a right-wing and Arab party government headed by Netanyahu, together with Naftali Bennett."

Abbas recalled the political negotiations that took place in the spring of 2021, when efforts were made to form a coalition after the election.

He said he had been invited to meet with Rabbi Haim Drukman as part of talks coordinated with then-MK Amit Halevi and Netanyahu. Abbas said he consulted with a rabbi close to him beforehand and was told that Drukman was not Smotrich’s rabbi and that Smotrich would not follow his guidance.

“Still, I thought that if I was invited, why not have a conversation with Rabbi Drukman?" Abbas said. “I knew in advance that Smotrich does not listen and would not listen to Rabbi Druckman."

Abbas described his meeting with the late rabbi positively, saying the conversation was respectful and substantive.

“I answered all the questions and left with a good feeling," he said. “It was a pleasant and meaningful conversation. I presented my views and my goals throughout my political journey."

Abbas also addressed the role of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, saying that Bennett had explored the possibility of forming an alternative government before ultimately joining the so-called “change government."

“Before Bennett turned to the change government, he offered an opportunity," Abbas said. “He asked me, and I said I was also ready. At that time, the first option was a full right-wing government, but it did not happen with Netanyahu, and the mandate passed to Yair Lapid."

Smotrich responded to Abbas’ comments on Twitter, writing: “I don’t usually say this, but listen to Mansour."