The government is expected to approve today (Sunday) a draft resolution submitted by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to provide compensation worth tens of millions of shekels to business owners harmed by protection rackets.

The plan is intended to create an economic safety net for business owners who refuse to pay protection fees demanded by criminal organizations, allowing them to withstand the financial damage caused by their decision not to surrender to extortion.

Ahead of the government discussion, Smotrich published a video in which he sharply criticized law enforcement authorities for their handling of the phenomenon.

“In the face of a resounding failure by the Israel Police, the prosecution, and all law enforcement systems - we are taking responsibiity. Today I am bringing a government decision that will provide backing and a safety net to a group of courageous citizens who decided they will no longer surrender. They are not willing to pay protection," he said.

Smotrich explained that the state would intervene in cases where insurance companies refuse to cover damages.

“Property tax will be brought into the picture. When insurance companies are unwilling to pay, we will step in, compensate, and provide a safety net. Do not surrender, do not pay protection. The Ministry of Finance stands behind you. Together we will ultimately force the authorities to do their job and eliminate this phenomenon, which threatens both our personal security and our national security."

Separately, the government is also expected to vote today on a proposal authorizing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to lead a six-month national emergency operation against protection rackets.

The operation will involve cooperation between government ministries, law enforcement agencies, and additional state bodies, with the goal of intensifying enforcement efforts nationwide.

According to the proposal, the initiative will include advancing legislation and establishing inter-ministerial teams involving representatives from the Israel Police, the ISA, the Tax Authority, and other agencies.

As part of the plan, a special police unit will be established to protect individuals threatened by extortion. The Ministry of National Security is expected to allocate approximately 50 million shekels to the initiative, including 10 million shekels for technological tools and around 40 million shekels for the protection of threatened witnesses over a four-year period.