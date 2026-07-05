Finance Committee Chairman MK Hanoch Milwidsky sharply criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara over measures being taken against Torah institutions that enroll yeshiva students who have not settled their military status.

According to a Saturday night report, the Israel Tax Authority has launched a broad campaign to allow dozens of yeshivas and Torah institutions across the country to continue providing their donors with tax credits, following Baharav-Miara earlier this year.

Speaking to Kol Barama Radio, Milwidsky said, "The Attorney General's witch hunt against the Torah-learning community is intended to discourage it, harm it, and distance it from the ballot box."

"She is abusing this community because it's easy and because she can. She does not hesitate to harm children, she does not hesitate to harm the weak. She does not hesitate to support, if not participate in, the fabrication of cases against our soldiers during wartime."

Milwidsky lashed, "She is a cursed woman, a terrible woman, and as for the damages she causes, I am certain she will ultimately be held accountable somewhere. I doubt it [will happen] here, because no one here will judge her until we carry out comprehensive judicial reform, but I am certain there are greater forces."