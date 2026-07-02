Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel has encouraged Lebanon to lift its legal ban on contacting Israelis, framing the change as a step toward cross-border economic cooperation and human connection necessary to build lasting peace.

Speaking at a meeting of the parliamentary Lobby for the Promotion of Peace and Normalization between Israel and Lebanon at the Knesset this week, Haskel praised a newly-signed trilateral framework agreement between Israel, Lebanon, and the United States as a historic bridge toward shared regional prosperity.

However, she emphasized that a legal barrier in Beirut currently stands in the way of building that future together.

"To make this vision a reality on the ground, we need to allow our people to talk to one another," Haskel said. "By moving past laws that criminalize simple contact with Israelis, Lebanon can open the door to genuine dialogue. True stability is not just signed on paper by politicians; it grows from everyday human connections - from religious leaders, business owners, and ordinary citizens finding a common language."

The Deputy Foreign Minister outlined a dual-pillar strategy for the nascent peace, focusing on joint security mechanisms alongside immediate economic integration. She noted that bilateral working teams would soon be established to look into letting Lebanese workers back into the Israeli job market and to foster cross-border business ventures.

Haskel also expressed deep gratitude for Washington's intensive mediation efforts, specifically thanking U.S. President Donald Trump and key officials, including secretary of state Marco Rubio, for driving the historic diplomatic breakthrough to completion.