U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has strongly rejected accusations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, arguing instead that the Middle East's "real genocide" has been the near-eradication of Jewish and Christian communities across much of the region.

Speaking during an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, Kennedy dismissed allegations against Israel and pointed to demographic trends as evidence supporting his argument.

"If Israel wanted to commit a genocide against Palestinians, they could do it in a minute," Kennedy said. "It's doing the opposite. Palestinian population is growing enormously around Israel. In Israel, there were 150,000 Palestinians in 1948. Today, there's almost two million; 20% of the population."

He also noted that there are "no Jews in Jordan" and "no Jews in Gaza," while arguing that the Christian population in Gaza has also declined sharply over the years.

"If you want to see where a real genocide is happening, it's not in Israel," Kennedy said. "It's happening in all the nations around it."

His comments come amid ongoing international debate over Israel's military campaign in Gaza and the recent efforts to move forward with the Board of Peace reconstruction plan and deradicalization efforts.

The interview marks one of Kennedy's most outspoken public defenses of Israel since joining the Trump administration.