Peter Baum is Editor of International Political Affairs to the Blitz and a research-scholar who writes extensively on Israel, Holocaust, Zionism ,the Middle East, Anti-Semitism, and other geopolitical issues. Peter Baum has worked for four decades in the International Finance specializing in the Capital Markets. He held directorships at large International Financial Institutions and ended his career as an equity partner and consultant to an Investment Management company and was previously a member of the Institute of Directors. He has worked extensively Asia, Africa, the USA and Europe and now retired spends his time as a political researcher, activist and columnist.

As at the time of writing, representatives from the Trump Administration and the Iranian Foreign Ministry are meeting in Oman to deter US forces from bombing and, or invading Iran. The Iranians, being at their weakest political and military level for five decades, are playing for time and need to be flexible and sufficiently compliant to the demands that President Trump has requested - halting uranium enrichment, stopping ballistic missile production, ceasing the funding and arming their proxies and allowing domestic protestors freedom from punishment.

My estimation is that Iran will attempt to prolong negotiations but not comply to any such demands other than decreasing uranium enrichment. I would be staggered if Trump allows them any room for maneuver.

Lost in all the reports and commentary regarding this issue has been the sinking of two Iranian cargo vessels, both apparently ferrying arms to and from Russia. No mainstream media channel has exposed either of these two events which is more than remarkable and inexplicable by any standards.

Let us try to understand what mainstream media missed either by design, inertia or incompetence.

Here is what ChatGPT noted:

“On 14 January 2026 the Iranian - flagged general cargo ship, Rona issued a distress call while sailing in the Caspian Sea. Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry said the coast guard and emergency services responded, rescued all 14 crew members - Iranian and Indian nationals and no casualties reported. After the rescue, the vessel subsequently sank in the Caspian Sea. Official statements noted the ship was in distress before it went down but exact details about the cause of the sinking have not been confirmed by Turkmen or Iranian authorities. Independent tracking data noted that the Rona frequently sailed between Iranian ports (Amirabad and Anzali) and Russian ports on the Caspian coast (Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Azov).

"These routes have previously been cited in investigative reporting as part of maritime corridors used for various cargoes, including the suspected transport of military or weapons related goods".

Then two weeks later, the following incident happened.

“On January 29, 2026, the Iranian flagged vessel Caspian Shiva suffered a hull breach of unknown origin while sailing in the Caspian Sea enroute to the Russian port of Makhachkala reportedly taking on water in the engine room and cargo hold. Rough weather with waves up to two meters hampered early rescue and salvage operations. The exact cause of the hull breach remains undetermined, and authorities have not confirmed whether it was due to structural failure, collision, striking underwater hazards or other factors…"

In the context of geopolitical news specifically alluding to Iran’s domestic turmoil and the ongoing war between Russian and Ukraine, would it not be reasonable to expect that those responsible for keeping the public engaged and informed should have identified both events being of such major significance to report?

Well, apparently not, which indicates to a conscientious, boringly disciplined political researcher such as myself that these two sinkings are not only connected but were well planned military operations with the objectives of harming both Iranian and Russian weapons capabilities.

Who was responsible? One can only speculate that it was the USA, Israel or most likely Iranian domestic opposition who have carried out attacks on infrastructure within Iran such as gas and oil pipelines. Maritime attacks have previously occurred but nothing so spectacular or daring in open waters.

Do you believe that mainstream media would have retained such a deathly silence had either or both these cargo carrying vessels been sailing under an Israeli flag? Of course not.

I have often reported about those major stories left unreported which mainstream media consider unworthy of exposure. The number one for me is the genocide in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) starting in the late 1990’s , still ongoing and resulting in the deaths of 5.7 million indigenous black Africans, twice that number injured and 11 million displaced persons living below the UN poverty barometer. Over sixty percent of deaths were women and children.

Now I would wager a pound to a penny that the vast majority reading this article would not be aware of these statistics let alone the names of the warring factions or their leaders. How many times have you seen the DRC conflict being reported on the BBC or raised as a discussion item on BBC’s Newsnight or the flagship current affairs programs, BBC Question Time or Any Questions?

As perplexing is how the United Nations - The Theatre of the Absurd, has also ignored this conflict. No UN Resolutions or special convening of the UN General Assembly.

Some genocides, those that are real and not false allegations, aren’t worth reporting it seems.