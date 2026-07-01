Central District police officers and Yassam officers eliminated a terrorist who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack during a police operation in the city of Lod on Wednesday.

According to a police statement, during operations in the city, officers from the Lod Police Station identified a suspect holding a knife and ordered him to stop. Yassam officers were also operating in the area at the time.

It is suspected that the suspect then ran toward the officers and attempted to stab one of them. In response, one of the officers opened fire, neutralizing the attacker at the scene.

Police emphasized that no members of the security forces were injured in the incident.

Large numbers of Central District police officers were dispatched to the scene and launched searches while collecting evidence as part of an investigation into the circumstances and motive behind the attack.

Central District Commander Maj. Gen. Amir Cohen arrived at the scene and is expected to conduct a situational assessment with commanders on the ground.

Hatzalah medic Haim Adler said, "When I arrived at the scene, I found a man in his 30s unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with penetrative wounds to his body after being shot by a police officer following an attempted terror attack. We performed medical examinations, and due to the nature of his injuries, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene."