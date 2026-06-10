Violence erupted in Belfast, Northern Ireland, following the circulation of a video that appeared to show a migrant attacking a man with a knife in the city center.

According to reports, hundreds of protesters gathered in response to the incident. During the unrest, roads were blocked, vehicles were set on fire, and damage was caused to property in several areas. Witnesses reported that some participants targeted residential neighborhoods, breaking windows and doors while chanting anti-immigration slogans.

The video that prompted public outrage allegedly shows a Sudanese man attacking another man on a street while holding a knife. The victim, who appears to be bleeding, is restrained on the ground during the incident. Bystanders can be heard shouting at the attacker, and witnesses claimed the suspect made motions suggesting an attempt to inflict further injuries to the victim's neck.

Several members of the public intervened and were able to restrain the suspect until police arrived. Authorities subsequently arrested a man in his 30s and charged him with attempted murder, possession of a bladed weapon, and making threats.

The victim, believed to be around 40 years old, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Reports indicate he sustained serious injuries to his face, neck, and back.

Political leaders in Northern Ireland and across the United Kingdom condemned both the knife attack and the violence that followed. Police urged the public not to circulate footage of the incident while the investigation remains ongoing.

Northern Ireland's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, denounced the unrest, describing it as "utter bullying and disgusting cowardice." She argued that individuals were attempting to exploit a criminal incident to justify attacks against innocent people and called for calm as authorities work to restore order.