Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot officially launched his campaign for prime minister Tuesday evening, outlining his vision for leading the country in the coming years.

Opening his remarks, Eisenkot reflected on the personal price he has paid over the years.

"I lost friends in war, I also lost family members, and I am not prepared to lose the country as well," he said. According to Eisenkot, his goal is to lead a new path that will enable Israeli society to unite around shared objectives.

Eisenkot declared his intention to establish "a Zionist, unifying, and worthy government," stressing that he would strive to be "the prime minister of all Israelis."

He added that a government under his leadership would not seek to defeat one political camp or favor another, but would instead focus on strengthening national unity.

Later in his speech, Eisenkot emphasized that war should be viewed as a means of achieving security rather than an end in itself.

"We will not view war as a goal in itself, but as a means of strengthening security. The pain of war will never disappear, but we have the ability to rebuild," he said.

Eisenkot also criticized the current government, accusing it of making political use of the concept of unity.

"The current leadership is using the concept of national unity as a cynical election campaign," he told those attending the event.

Concluding his remarks, Eisenkot reiterated his commitment to fostering cooperation across Israeli society.

"I will do everything to unite the people of Israel. Together with my partners, we will work to establish a Zionist, unifying, and worthy government," he declared.