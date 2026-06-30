The Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), through the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), together with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, has successfully completed a series of extensive trials of the upgraded Iron Dome air defense system.

The trials examined advanced technological improvements designed to enhance the system's ability to deal with future battlefield threats and complex operational scenarios.

Among the upgrades were improved interception capabilities against advanced rockets, cruise missiles and swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The enhanced system also demonstrated improved performance against massive barrages involving exceptionally high launch rates and large volumes of incoming fire.

A significant milestone in the latest trials was the continued operational integration of the high-powered "Or Eitan" laser system.

Several months after the laser system was delivered to the IDF, the trials marked the first time that Iron Dome and the laser system were operated simultaneously in joint scenarios. During the tests, the laser system was controlled directly through Iron Dome's existing command-and-control network.

Defense officials said the technological upgrades are also being accompanied by extensive logistical efforts to ensure adequate interceptor stockpiles.

Moshe Patel, head of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, said the lessons learned during the recent war have shaped the latest improvements.

"During the Swords of Iron War [War of Revival], and even more so during Operation Rising Lion, we faced an unprecedented reality of heavy barrages that required tremendous flexibility in providing operational support during peak demand," Patel said.

"The integration of the laser system into Iron Dome's command-and-control network brings Israel's air defense capabilities to new heights. At the same time, the Israel Missile Defense Organization is advancing multiple initiatives to accelerate interceptor production in both Israel and the US in order to strengthen preparedness for every scenario."

Rafael CEO Yoav Tourgeman welcomed the successful completion of the trials.

"Rafael is proud to complete another advanced test of the Iron Dome system," Tourgeman said. "Iron Dome continues to prove itself time and again, including during periods of intensive combat, while also evolving to meet future threats and operational challenges."

"The latest trial marks another step in expanding the system's capabilities. The innovation, creativity and dedication of Rafael's scientists and engineers enable us to continue leading the field of air defense and providing the State of Israel with advanced operational solutions."