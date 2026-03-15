IDF officials have vehemently denied a report by US news outlet SEMAFOR that claimed that Israel notified the American administration of a significant shortage of ballistic missile interceptors.

The officials stressed that the military is prepared for prolonged conflicts and that inventory management is conducted in a continuous and controlled fashion. "We prepared for prolonged fighting; we are constantly monitoring the situation," the IDF clarified.

The Israeli denial follows a report by SEMAFOR, which cited American officials.

According to those officials, Israel updated Washington of a shortage in interceptors, an issue which they claimed was "expected and anticipated."

One of the officials noted that despite reports of a shortage in Israel, the US military is not suffering from a similar issue: "We have all that we need to protect our bases and our personnel in the region and our interests."

He added that Israel was not totally defenseless and that it was "coming up with solutions" for the issue.