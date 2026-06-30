הריסת בתים בגבעת "שירת ציון" צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Hundreds of Israel Border Police officers raided the Shirat Tzion homestead near Kedumim in Samaria overnight, where two families reside, as Civil Administration inspectors and heavy engineering equipment accompanied the operation.

According to residents, shortly after 1:00 a.m., they noticed an unusual convoy of military vehicles making its way toward the outpost. The forces, accompanied by demolition equipment and Civil Administration personnel, soon began tearing down the structures at the site.

During the demolition, one young resident reportedly resisted the evacuation by tying his leg to a metal fixture welded to the building’s roof. The residents claimed that Border Police officers used force against him and severely beat him.

After several hours of protests by residents and supporters who arrived at the scene, the forces completed the operation and left the area. Two residents were detained for questioning during the evacuation.

Residents of the homestead alleged that the damage extended beyond the demolished buildings, claiming that infrastructure at the site was also damaged. They said parts of the solar power system were destroyed by stones allegedly thrown by Border Police officers, and that water containers were cut with a knife.

“Every few days we see demolition convoys heading out to destroy settlement homesteads throughout Judea and Samaria; tonight it was our turn," residents said. “We must come to the Shirat Tzion homestead in Area B to lead a campaign to stop the Oslo crimes and restore security to all parts of the Land of Israel."

The residents described the site as “two families, a group of young men, and a flock of animals returning more homeland lands to state control," adding: “We are not, God forbid, the enemy."

They called on IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan to stop demolitions at what they described as “front-line settlement sites" that are working “day and night with determination and persistence to protect the land."

The Shirat Tzion homestead was established in memory of Second Lt. Shira Hajaj, who was killed in the 2017 attack at the Armon HaNatziv promenade in Jerusalem.