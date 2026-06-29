President Isaac Herzog on Monday addressed a joint plenary session of the Romanian Parliament during his state visit to Bucharest, praising Romania's friendship with Israel, warning of the global threat posed by Iran, and calling the recently signed Israel-Lebanon memorandum of understanding "a major breakthrough for peace."

"I am honored and humbled and moved to be welcomed here today in the Parliament of Romania, sanctuary of democracy and supreme symbol of the values that sustain the Romanian nation as a free, open society," Herzog said, thanking Romanian President Nicușor Dan for inviting him on the state visit.

The President highlighted the growing strategic partnership between the two countries, saying that relations between Israel and Romania have expanded across numerous fields and now serve as "a strategic anchor of stability and collaboration."

"In recent years, both nations have played an increasingly important role in bolstering each other's security and regional and international security," he said.

Herzog also commended Romania's efforts in Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism, describing the country as "a global role model in Holocaust remembrance, historical accountability, and education."

"I have seen how your efforts to combat antisemitism, hate speech and xenophobia, and your proactive adoption of the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, have served as a gold standard in protecting thriving democracies from the poison of hate," he said.

He praised Romania's legislation against antisemitism, including a law initiated by MP Silviu Vexler, expressing hope that the country's latest anti-antisemitism legislation would soon be fully implemented.

Turning to regional security, Herzog warned that the threat posed by Iran extends far beyond the Middle East.

"By now there can be no doubt: the threat posed by the Iranian regime and its proxies extends far beyond the Middle East. It challenges global stability, naval freedom, and democracies," he said.

The President defended the recent military campaign against Iran, stating that "the Americans and Israelis went to war with Iran to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons, and prevent this Empire of Evil and its proxies from threatening all peace-loving nations in the Middle East."

He commended both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "for their leadership in this war."

At the same time, Herzog emphasized that Israel remains committed to diplomacy.

"I must stress, to you and to the world: Israel is not opposed to a diplomatic outcome of the war. On the contrary, we seek peace. We dream of peace on all frontiers; it is our fondest hope and deepest yearning."

However, he cautioned that Iran's nuclear ambitions and its influence in Lebanon continue to endanger regional stability.

"Iran's desire to become a nuclear threshold state is a tangible threat to Israel, and Iran's audacity to dictate the future of Lebanon undermines the possibility of moving towards peace and security."

Herzog described the memorandum of understanding signed in Washington between Israel and Lebanon several days ago as a historic opportunity.

"The most recent MOU between Israel and Lebanon, signed in Washington a few days ago, is a major breakthrough for peace and can serve as a cornerstone moving forward. It requires the removal of Hezbollah and enables a platform for a true peace agreement between the countries."

The President thanked President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the US administration for facilitating the agreement and urged the international community to support its implementation.

"I call upon the European Union and the international community to support it, to support the stability and economy of Lebanon, and the security of Israel."

Concluding his address, Herzog thanked Romania for its steadfast support during the current regional challenges.

"I thank the Romanian government for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel, in defense of regional resilience, in defense of the moral architecture we have all worked to build," he said, noting that he had discussed these issues extensively with President Dan earlier in the day.