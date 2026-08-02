President Isaac Herzog issued strong criticism against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during an exclusive interview at his Jerusalem residence with Fox News Digital, warning that the mayor is endorsing anti-Jewish sentiment and undermining the safety of his city's residents.

Herzog expressed alarm following a social media video published on July 21 by Mamdani, in which the mayor labeled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal and accused him of orchestrating genocide in Gaza, even as he acknowledged he cannot arrest Netanyahu if he visits New York City as he had threatened to do.

"Mamdani does not respect my nation's right for self-determination … the Jewish people's inherent right to have a nation of their own. And he's basically spreading blasphemy, hate, antisemitic rhetoric. He should understand that he's risking his own citizens. He’s risking their safety, well-being and life," Herzog told Fox News Digital, adding, "This cannot be accepted in New York, which is a city which is dear to our heart, dear to the Israelis and dear to me personally."

"I think New York will continue way after Mamdani. And I hope he won't create an irreversible damage," added the President.

Addressing regional security threats, Herzog targeted Tehran, describing its leadership as a primary engine of international instability through its sponsorship of proxy forces, missile programs, nuclear ambitions, and interference in maritime commerce.

"They take their people's food and money and spend it on terror all over the world. It's a given fact," he said.

"You ask yourself why a nation of this nature wants to have so much terror activity around the world, and that is because of ideology. … The ideology does not accommodate any other religion or moderate Islam, for that matter. That is why it is so dangerous."

Despite political debates within the United States, Herzog emphasized the foundation of the bilateral relationship.

"We both drink from this set of values, which was commanded to all of us by these historic spiritual books given to us by the Almighty," he told Fox News.

Herzog offered high praise for President Donald Trump, citing historic moves such as relocating the US Embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, as well as his active involvement in securing the release of 255 hostages held in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack. He noted that Trump "put his foot down" and "pushed and negotiated brilliantly" during hostage talks.

"I believe that there is something biblical and prophetic in the way our nations work together. And I truly believe that Israel should be a bipartisan issue of friendship and support," Herzog noted.

Addressing Congress's recent defense authorization bill, which passed with minimal Democratic support, Herzog viewed it as a "red light" but maintained faith in overall public backing, recalling his address to a joint session of Congress marking 75 years of independence.

"Exactly three years ago, I spoke in the American Congress in front of a joint session of the House, marking 75 years of Israel's independence, and I had almost 30 standing ovations. I'm aware … of the criticism and aware of a huge campaign on campuses and of huge money which was funneled to attack Israel, and also aware of our mistakes," he said.

In memorializing the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who recently passed away and whose memorial service Netanyahu attended in Washington, Herzog stated, "Lindsey was ever active, always coming with new ideas, brilliant, understood world affairs like no one else and understood Israel's role in protecting Western values and values of the free world."

"[Graham] knew how to fight empires and nations of evil and to stand up to them without fear. I will always remember him. Israel will always remember him. The Jewish people will always cherish his memory."

Addressing the dismissal of International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan following misconduct allegations, Herzog asserted that Khan issued arrest warrants for Israeli officials to divert public attention away from personal legal troubles.

"Everybody got ready to talk to him and present the real story and the real truth," Herzog explained regarding Khan's planned visit to Israel prior to the sudden release of the warrants against Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"His staff were on their way to the airport, and, all of a sudden, he issued these orders and writs against Prime Minister Netanyahu, [then] Defense Minister [Yoav] Gallant and others. And only in hindsight now we know clearly that it was in order to divert attention from the sexual allegations. The case has to be dropped, and the ICC should ... not fall into the trap of hate and lies that Karim Khan presented simply to cover for himself."

Concluding on diplomatic prospects for Gaza following Trump's announced peace roadmap, Herzog expressed optimism while emphasizing disarmament as a non-negotiable prerequisite.

"This is something that can be a major breakthrough if it happens. Let's remember, the 20-point plan of President Trump was approved by the [United Nations] Security Council, and the next phase is disarming of Hamas," he told Fox News.

"The people of Gaza deserve a better life. And there is a real viable plan, including budget and efforts, how to change the course of the future. Hamas cannot control Gaza and cannot turn it into a launching pad for terror and hate anymore."