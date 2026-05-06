Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association, issued a dire warning today (Wednesday) following the announcement that the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office intends to refer two Jewish ritual circumcisers (mohels) to the correctional court.

“This is not borderline and not ambiguous-this is antisemitism," Margolin declared. “Another red line has been crossed. This prosecution is antisemitic in nature and represents a clear attempt to misuse irrelevant constitutional provisions in order to effectively ban circumcision."

According to Margolin, the move echoes historic attempts in Europe to restrict Jewish religious practices. “Not similar. Not comparable. Identical in its logic of restriction to what we saw in Europe before the Second World War," he said.

He further accused authorities of selective enforcement, noting: “The same prosecutor’s office that too often closes cases of antisemitism is now choosing to act against Jewish life itself. This crosses a red line."

Margolin warned that the implications go far beyond the legal case itself. “Today it is clear exactly what we are facing," he said, criticizing European leaders for what he described as empty rhetoric. “All the ‘beautiful words’ of politicians about the importance of Jewish life in Europe mean nothing if they do not act immediately to stop this injustice."

Addressing the broader debate over circumcision, Margolin emphasized that the practice is both religiously essential and medically supported. “Circumcision has been shown throughout decades of medical research not to be harmful to baby boys-and even to have benefits. Attacking it in this way, only when it concerns Jewish children, is an attack on Jewish life in Europe."

He also stressed that the move contradicts basic rights guaranteed under Belgian law. “Freedom of religion is a fundamental right in Belgium, and this decision stands in direct contradiction to it."

In a stark warning, Margolin said the development sends a troubling message to the Jewish community. “The message here is clear: Jews are no longer welcome in Belgium. Belgian Jews are now second-class citizens with limited rights."

He revealed that the association is preparing further steps in response. “We will convene a conference to address this issue, including the possibility of emigration from the country," he said.

“That it has come to this marks a deeply shameful moment for Belgium," Margolin concluded.