Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, on Sunday issued a public appeal urging the United States government to halt its current diplomatic engagement with Tehran, staging an overt protest against President Donald Trump's recent foreign policy overtures toward the Islamic Republic.

As a direct counter-response to the diplomatic opening, Pahlavi announced that Iranian dissident networks would coordinate a “Global Week of Action for a Free Iran." Slated to run from July 4 to 9, the international campaign is designed to kick off with coordinated demonstrations staged directly outside American embassies in major capital cities worldwide.

Delivering a direct plea to both the American public and its political leadership, Pahlavi synchronized his appeal with the upcoming US holiday.

“Our message to the American people and government on their Independence Day is clear: Do not deal with terrorists. Choose the people of Iran," he said, as quoted by Iran International.

According to the exiled prince, the timing of the global protest wave is intended to directly conflict with what he termed the clerical establishment's “propaganda and deceptive programs" organized for the interment ceremonies of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Additionally, Pahlavi noted that the rallies will mark the exact six-month milestone following the domestic anti-government uprising that shook the country on January 8-9.

Drawing a historical parallel between the foundational struggle of the United States and the modern Iranian opposition movement, Pahlavi concluded, “Two hundred and fifty years ago, America chose freedom. Today, the people of Iran are also fighting for freedom."

His comments come as the US and Iran, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding to end the war, are conducting talks on a permanent peace agreement.

Over the weekend, the US twice struck Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iranian violations of the ceasefire.

Trump warned on Saturday night that the US may be forced to “militarily complete the job" if Iran continued to violate the ceasefire.

“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!" Trump wrote.

He added, “There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"

Pahlavi recently criticized the US-Iran MOU, saying it was doomed to fail and warning against any engagement with the Ayatollah regime.

While the crown prince serves as an influential symbol for various factions opposing the current system, his status within the broader opposition movement is deeply divided. He has frequently advocated for a comprehensive, nationwide referendum to establish an entirely fresh model of governance.

However, he remains a polarizing figure, drawing regular criticism for his open alignment with Israel and his reluctance to explicitly disavow the autocratic excesses of his father's reign.

Trump has stopped short of fully endorsing Pahlavi as a potential future leader.

“He seems very nice, but I don't know how he'd play within his own country," Trump said, adding, “And we really aren't up to that point yet. I don't know whether or not his country would accept his leadership, and certainly if they would, that would be fine with me."