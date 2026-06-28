The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, visited the Northern Command region this morning (Sunday), together with the Commander of the Northern Command, MG Rafi Milo, the Commander of the 36th Division, BG Yiftach Norkin, the Head of the Operations Division, BG Barak Hiram, and other commanders, in order to closely monitor the deployment of the forces following the changes resulting from the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.

The Chief of the General Staff conducted a situational assessment in light of the evolving reality, approved plans for continued operations, and held a command discussion with brigade commanders.

Chief of Staff Zamir stated: “The agreement signed with the Lebanese government is historic and significant-the operational strength and military achievements the IDF has secured in recent months created the conditions that made it possible. We will honor the agreement and work to ensure its success. The test now is the actions of both sides, and the coming period will shape the future."

"The Northern Command region is now the IDF’s main operational focus. We are prepared to rapidly resume offensive operations in both Lebanon and Iran if required," he said.

"I want to emphasize that the security of our troops is of the highest importance. Troops from the 36th Division and our Commando Brigade maintain operational control of the Beaufort Ridge area and are equipped with all the tools and capabilities needed to degrade the enemy. All IDF capabilities are here to continue supporting you in accomplishing the mission," he added.

He stated: "Hezbollah has been severely weakened, and its operatives are confined underground. The IDF maintains operational control of the area and remains on high alert to deliver swift and decisive strikes should the ceasefire be violated."

"I would like to express my deep appreciation to the brigades, the division, and the Northern Command region for their achievements and for leading the efforts that brought about this agreement," the Chief of Staff concluded.