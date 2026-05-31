Speaking at the Arutz Sheva NYC Summit in held in Queens in partnership with Chazaq, Israeli Minister of Immigration and Integration Ofir Sofer said that maintaining a broader perspective helped him endure moments of profound grief since the war began.

"Since October 7th, there have been many difficult moments. I told myself, 'Look upward.' We must look upward. We must lift our eyes toward the vision and toward the larger perspective. To look on the horizon."

The minister described the recurring heartbreak of receiving notifications announcing fallen soldiers and victims. "I remember a lot of difficult mourning. When I open my phone and I see that a name is 'cleared for publication', when we face painful moments and tremendous challenges, it was our belief in the eternity of the Jewish people that strengthened us."

"But the people of Israel are unique, and the State of Israel is a miracle. After 2,000 years of exile, we came back to Israel. We came back to our homeland. By looking upward and forward, we look beyond the immediate difficulties toward the larger destiny of our people, and that gives us strength during these times."

"I believe that immigration plays a major role in strengthening this belief," he told the audience. "The inspiring actions during the war, where people went back to Israel to serve in the IDF or to volunteer in the south, in the north, in our agriculture, in hospitals, showed our sense of mutual responsibility."

The minister praised those who chose to immigrate to Israel during wartime, calling their decision a powerful expression of faith. Sofer also outlined efforts to improve immigrant absorption and create long-term success for new arrivals. "Our goal is not only to bring people to Israel, but to help them build independent, strong and meaningful lives in Israel, but to create the conditions that allow every immigrant to succeed on their own. That is why we are working to make the Aliyah process smoother, more streamlined, and more supportive."

Sofer also highlighted cooperation with major Aliyah organizations."We do that with Nefesh B'Nefesh and other organizations, and we want all the Jews to come home. We want to see the vision of the Jewish people fulfilled and realized. All of this is part of our mission - to strengthen immigration, to strengthen Israel, and to strengthen the future of the Jewish people."