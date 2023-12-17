Captain Meni Kalcheim from Ateret, who was stabbed by a terrorist at a gas station in Binyamin on Sunday, recalled the attack.

"Today, on my way home to Ateret in Binyamin, returning from IDF activity with my reserve unit, I stopped at a convenience store at the Rantis gas station. When I was at the checkout, I felt a strong blow from behind and saw someone running from the store. I started chasing him and shot at him. Apparently, I wounded him," Kalcheim said.

He added, "Thank God that I was standing there, an officer in an IDF uniform with a long weapon who could respond. If somebody else had been there, the outcome might have been different."

"Hamas, with whom we are currently at war in Gaza - are also with us in in Judea and Samaria. They do not want our existence or our life. We must fight them everywhere. Thank God for saving me," he concluded.

The injured in the attack is the son of Rabbi Uzi Kalcheim - a rabbi at Yeshivat Mercaz Harav.

Kalkheim (49), a resident of Ateret and father of seven children, was moderately injured in the attack. A Magen David Adom (MADA) team treated him and evacuated him to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

Security forces said that the terrorist who carried out the attack is Rami Balut, 21 years old from the village of Rantis. He is affiliated with Hamas and wrote a will before setting off to carry out his plot.

The terrorist managed to escape from the scene of the attack. Large IDF forces surrounded his house and captured him.

MADA paramedic Naama Feuchtinger and medic Moshe Horvitz said: "We saw the injured man at the scene, he was fully conscious with a penetrating injury to his body. We gave him initial medical treatment and evacuated him in an intensive care vehicle to the hospital, where he is in moderate and stable condition.".

Head of the Binyamin Regional Council Israel Gantz said: "The heroic officer attacked the terrorist, chased him and shot him. I send him strength, he has an important part in the ongoing security of the communities of Binyamin and now he was on the front line against a terrorist. I wish him a full recovery."