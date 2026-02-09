Police investigators from the Samaria District in the Judea and Samaria Police recently conducted a sensitive investigation following suspicions of abuse by caregivers at a daycare center.

The investigation, which focuses on a daycare center in Beit Aryeh, was launched after a report filed at the Modi'in Illit police station raised concerns of harm to helpless individuals.

Immediately upon receiving the report, police investigators began examining the findings and carried out initial investigative actions.

As part of the investigation, six caregivers at the daycare center were arrested. All are residents of Beit Aryeh, aged between 20 and 40.

In addition, the daycare director was detained for questioning in order to clarify her role in the affair.

Later on Monday, police are expected to request that the court extend the caregivers’ detention in order to fully exhaust the investigation and collect additional evidence.