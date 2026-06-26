ראש הממשלה נתניהו על ההסכם עם לבנון לע"מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday published a video statement commenting on the signing of the historic security framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

While the video statement was circulated after the start of Shabbat, a rare occurrence, Netanyahu states at the start of his remarks that the video was recorded before the start of Shabbat.

"Citizens of Israel, before the start of Shabbat, I want to share with you a major achievement for the State of Israel. As you know, we have been conducting negotiations in Washington among representatives from Israel, Lebanon, and the United States. These have been lengthy negotiations, and today they have borne fruit," began Netanyahu.

He stressed, "The most critical point is that, first and foremost, Israel remains in the security zone in southern Lebanon. This is a significant achievement, and we will maintain this presence as long as Hezbollah is not disarmed, and as long as a threat is posed to the State of Israel."

On the impact the agreement has on Iran, the Prime Minister explained, "This is also a major blow to Iran. Iran is attempting to force us into a unilateral withdrawal from southern Lebanon. In effect, Israel, Lebanon, and the United States are telling them: this is none of your business. You have no role in Lebanon - neither you, nor Hezbollah, nor any other terrorist organization."

"Furthermore," continued Netanyahu, "we are enabling the Lebanese Armed Forces to begin organizing to take over territory. We are establishing two pilot zones, both based on the IDF's recommendations. One is entirely outside the security zone, south of the Litani, and the second is north of the Litani - a small portion of which sits within the expanded security zone we secured over the past two weeks, which the IDF has explicitly stated it does not need."

Netanyahu stressed, "We are continuously maintaining the original security zone beyond anti-tank missile range, allowing neither Hezbollah nor the civilian population to enter. It remains secure. Most importantly, Israel is declaring: our security comes before everything else."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)