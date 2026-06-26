Direct, US-mediated diplomatic negotiations between Israel and Lebanon will extend into an unscheduled fourth day after negotiators failed to cross the finish line before the close of Thursday's sessions.

The extension was confirmed in an official announcement by the Israeli Embassy in Washington, which stated, “Due to the extended discussions, the negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by the United States, will continue tomorrow, June 26. The talks will thereby enter their fourth day."

The high-stakes summit, held at the US State Department, represents the fifth overall round of bilateral security talks between the neighboring nations this year. Led by Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Maawad, the talks are aimed at establishing a durable framework for peace following an initial truce brokered by Washington.

The previous round of talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides, though that ceasefire remains fragile due to continued violations by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Earlier this week, Channel 12 News reported that Israel would present a plan for a limited pilot withdrawal from a small area in southern Lebanon during this round of talks.

The report said the Israeli delegation will arrive with maps and outline a pilot zone in which the IDF would pull back from a relatively cleared section of territory. Lebanese forces would then enter the area under American supervision.

An Israeli source quoted in the report said the proposed pilot zone would be south of the Litani River, beyond the Blue Line.

The proposal is part of efforts by Israel's defense establishment and government to build confidence on the ground and avoid having the process dictated by Washington or Tehran, the report said.

After the initial April 23 meeting between the sides, US President Donald Trump expressed hope that peace between Israel and Lebanon would be possible this year.

Trump also said he hopes to host a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Washington within a few weeks.

However, Aoun has made clear that a high-level summit with Netanyahu is currently out of the question, stressing that the cessation of hostilities must be the primary focus before any direct political engagement can be considered.