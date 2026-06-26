The White House officially informed lawmakers on Thursday of its plan to move forward with a defense deal worth exceeding $700 million to supply Turkey with military aircraft propulsion systems, according to documentation reviewed by Reuters and insights from a pair of insiders.

This legislative dispatch follows an initial revelation by Reuters on Wednesday indicating that the administration intended to proceed with the transaction.

The decision comes despite persistent pushback from several members of Congress who remain deeply concerned by Ankara's ongoing retention of Russian-manufactured anti-aircraft defense systems, which the Turkish government originally procured back in 2019.

Relations between the US and Turkey soured during President Donald Trump’s first term in office, after Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system that the US believes can be used to spy on Western defenses.

In response to the purchase, the US sanctioned Turkey’s military procurement agency and expelled Turkey from the F-35 program, under which Western allies produce the next-generation fighter jet's parts and secure its early purchasing rights.

More recent reports indicated, however, that Turkey is willing to return the S-400s and unlock access to the American F-35 stealth fighter program.

The defense package announced Thursday represents a highly symbolic olive branch extended to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a leader whom Trump views as a vital partner.

On Wednesday, Trump said that he had prevented Erdogan from joining the war in Iran, describing the Turkish leader as “a friend of mine".

“You know, he was a prime candidate to go into the war with Iran. Maybe, on Iran's side because he's not a big fan of Israel, as you know. And I asked him to stay out. He stayed out," the President told reporters.

Trump also lavished praise on Erdogan, calling him a friend and describing him as a respected leader.

“Erdogan loves Turkey, right? He's doing a great job. He loves Turkey. I love the US, but he loves Turkey, and he's doing a great job. He's a respected man, a respected leader. He's been a friend of mine."

One reporter asked the President whether he would give Turkey F-35 fighter jets as they have desired, to which Trump replied, “I think so. He's a member of NATO. Some people don't consider himself, but he really is. He is a strong member of NATO. Yeah, I'm going to probably do something that's going to make him very happy."