During a meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdoğan on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump stated that the US would consider selling Turkey F-35 fighter jets, claiming the country is "more loyal" to him than other countries to which the US has sold the jets.

Asked about the possible sale, Trump said, "It's a decision we're going to make. We have a very good relationship. Many people, including those sitting here, think, 'Why wouldn't we do that?''

The American President claimed: "We have a better relationship with Turkey, and Turkey has been more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal. So it's something we'd consider."