U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Ankara for a NATO summit, where he is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan amid growing tensions between Israel and Turkey. According to reports, the visit could include a major security announcement, with Washington weighing a path for Turkey to rejoin the F-35 fighter jet program.

If the trip takes place, it would mark the first visit by a U.S. president to Turkey since Barack Obama visited the country in 2015.

The summit comes as relations between Israel and Turkey remain strained. Israel has sought to counter Turkey's expanding regional influence, while senior Turkish officials have continued to sharply criticize Jerusalem. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently described Israel as "a problem for the entire international community."

Despite previous criticism of several European leaders, Trump has maintained a close relationship with Erdoğan and accepted the Turkish leader's invitation to attend the summit. Reports indicate the U.S. president is considering steps that could satisfy one of Ankara's key defense priorities by reopening the possibility of acquiring F-35 stealth fighter jets.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump was asked whether he was arriving in Ankara with a "bag of gifts" for Erdoğan, referring to Turkey's requests to purchase F110 fighter jet engines and F-35 aircraft.

"Yes, I think so," Trump responded. "I'm probably going to do something that will make him very happy."

Turkey was removed from the F-35 program in 2019 after purchasing Russia's S-400 air defense system, raising U.S. concerns that the advanced stealth technology could be compromised through Russian access. The Trump administration is now reportedly considering allowing Turkey back into the program if it meets U.S. legal requirements.

Separately, two officials familiar with the matter told the Associated Press that the U.S. State Department last week moved forward with plans to approve the sale of F110 jet engines to Turkey. According to the report, senior members of Congress were notified of an effort to overcome opposition to the proposed deal, which is valued at more than $700 million.