Kenneth Abramowitz, President and founder of SaveTheWest.com, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News’ Yoni Kempinski at the JNS International Policy Summit about the future of the West, the agreement with Iran, and the challenges facing US President Donald Trump and Israel.

Asked whether there is still a way to “save the West" amid current global challenges, Abramowitz expressed confidence that it is possible, but only through cooperation.

“Yes, we can save the West. But to do that, we need the Jews, plus the Christians, plus the Hindus to work together, not fight with each other, to work together, because we have a collective enemy," Abramowitz said.

“Basically, the Muslim terror organizations have declared war on all Jews, all Christians, all Hindus. We have to work together," he added.

Addressing the memorandum of understanding with Iran and whether he is disappointed by President Trump’s approach, Abramowitz pointed to an article he recently published.

“Well, I just wrote something on my website, savethewest.com. And the title was, Mr. President, we voted for victory, not endless war. And I have another article coming," he said.

Abramowitz clarified that his concern is not an immediate defeat, but rather that unresolved threats will continue into the future.

“Yes. Well, if you kick the can down the road and you don't resolve the differences, because they can't be resolved through negotiations, then you're just kicking the can down later in the Trump administration or then into the next administration, or another way to put it, to our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren," he warned.

Asked what he would say if President Trump argued that there is not enough public support in the United States for continued action against Iran, Abramowitz responded that the administration has failed to properly explain the stakes.

“I would say, Mr. President, the reason that there's not a lot of support is you didn't properly market what you're doing," Abramowitz said.

“You didn't explain to people that Iran is the world's largest, what I call, Islamo-Nazi death cult. You didn't explain to them that they want to take over the Middle East and then the world. You never explained to the people that they want to kill all the Jews, all the Christians, all the Hindus, and then all the Sunni Muslims."

According to Abramowitz, the solution is a stronger public information effort from the administration.

“You never go on a marketing campaign, educational campaign. You and your other cabinet members explain, educate to the American public what we're dealing with. He never did that. And that's why we don't have so much support."

Asked whether the current situation could become a confrontation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump similar to the tensions between Netanyahu and former President Barack Obama, Abramowitz said such a divide must be avoided.

“It should be, remember what I just said, it should be Jews and Christians together, not Jews and Christians fighting each other," he stated.

“So it makes no sense for President Trump to be criticizing Israel for being in Lebanon. In fact, it should be the opposite. President Trump should say to Israel, go take over more of Southern Lebanon. Save Southern Lebanon from the Hezbollah death cult."

“Help the Christians. Remember, America is a Christian country. We should be helping Israel and the Christians protect themselves from Hezbollah," Abramowitz continued.

Despite his concerns, Abramowitz said he remains hopeful that Trump will ultimately make the correct decisions.

“Well, I'm concerned. I'm ultimately optimistic because I think Trump will get to the right decision," he said.

“But I'm concerned that four months of politics is coming up. Remember, we live in a democracy, so it shouldn't be a shock. President Trump's decided that he has to do certain things to make people want to vote for Republicans, to lower the price of gas, lower inflation, lower interest rates."