QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

Our ancestors bravely and proudly fought for independence from the British from 1775 to 1783. It was a difficult war that led to America’s independence and has benefited the nation ever since. Founded on Judeo-Christian culture, America has become the most successful country in world history.

But we cannot rest on our laurels. Three mortal enemies are attacking America right now. These are concurrently unrelenting foreign and domestic enemies.

1) The Reds are communist or former communist countries, including China, Russia, North Korea, and Cuba. The Red War began in 1917 with the rise of the communist revolution in Russia.

2) The Greens are Islamist counties including Iran, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The Green War began in what we now call Saudi Arabia in the year 632, following the death of Muhammad, when his followers decided to spread Islam by force throughout the world.

3) The Blues are globalist organizations like the United Nations (UN), the World Economic Forum (WEF), the European Union(EU), and International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs). The Blue War began in 1920 with the establishment of the League of Nations.

These enemies are determined to destroy America. They all despise Judeo-Christian culture and freedoms. They reject the Ten Commandments. They reject the wisdom in the Bible. They reject democracy. They all use a mixture of the seven forms of warfare to undermine us:

1) Kinetic war (full-scale military war)

2) Biological and Chemical warfare (Chinese Covid & fentanyl)

3) Cultural war (Undermining our schools, media, social media, and stealing intellectual property)

4) Economic war (boycotts and export restrictions)

5) Legal war (placing communist/Islamist judges in courts)

6) Demographic war (Illegal migration, higher birthrates )

7) Cyber/space war (hacking into our cyber/electric systems)

Each of the main three enemies is fighting America on seven fronts, so we are now fighting 21 wars to maintain our independence. There is no time to rest.

Celebrating 250 years of independence is exciting, but the threats are mounting rapidly. Half of America’s states have Democrat governors, Democrat judges, and Democrat school teachers. Most of these states are illegal sanctuary states that refuse to protect their citizens from illegal immigrants.

The divide between Republican (We The People) and Democrat (They The Elites) states widens every year.

The country is moving towards a civil war, aided by its foreign enemies, who are supporting and often funding the Democrat Party, which helps spread the undemocratic foreign ideologies. We must resist them if we wish to maintain our independence.