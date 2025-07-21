Threat Analyst Ken Abramowitz is author of “The Multifront War”

Editor: Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld, President, American Center for Democracy (ACD)

Israel’s recent 12-day war with Iran, compounded by America’s overnight bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites, was a great success. In twelve days, Israel flew over 1,000 sorties, and on the night of the thirteenth day, the United States sent seven stealth B-2 bombers and 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles, destroying three major underground nuclear sites. However, Iran fired 500 ballistic missiles into Israel, causing tragic damage to the civilian population. Less than 10% were not intercepted, but the ballistic missiles that hit 31 sites, killed 28 people, injured more than 3,000, and left 10,000 Israelis homeless.

Israel destroyed Iranian missile production sites and about 40% of its missile launchers. But Iran reportedly still has at least 1,000 ballistic missiles.

Since the cease-fire with Israel, Iran, which sells much-discounted oil to China, has been purchasing surface-to-air missile batteries from Beijing, and is interested in acquiring China’s Chengdu J-10 combat aircraft. China, of course, denies this.

With the U.S., Israel destroyed Iran’s nuclear program, which was an existential threat to both countries. After the U.S. bombed Iran’s nuclear sites, President Trump declared the war over and imposed a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. He also called on Iran to join him in negotiations to shut down the remnants of Iran’s nuclear program. However, Iran did not agree to such discussions. Instead, it keeps threatening the US and its leaders, even offering $40 million to whoever kills US President Donald Trump.

What should the U.S. and Israel do to protect themselves from an unrepentant and belligerent Iran? After all, Iran is extremely dangerous and continues to be an existential threat. Here is why:

1) Iran is still controlled by an illegitimate Islamo-Nazi Death Cult that has called for the genocide of everyone in America (Death to America) and everyone in Israel (Death to Israel).

2) Iran still seeks world domination by exporting its Islamic revolution and does not respect the sovereignty of any other country.

3) Iran does not respect the rights of Christians, Jews, and Hindus to live anywhere on the earth, unless they convert to Iran’s radical Shiite version of Islam.

4) Iran will try to resurrect its nuclear weapons project at all costs, even if it must buy bombs from North Korea.



5) If Iran obtains nuclear weapons, it will seek to deploy them on satellites that can reach the U.S.

6) Iran is aiming to revive its production and procurement of a long-range missiles program with 1-2-ton conventional warheads to reach American allies in the Middle East and Europe.



7) Iran is already seeking to expand its worldwide terror organizations of with at least 300,000 operatives by expanding operations in Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

8) Iran is also expanding its drug trafficking activities, with an estimated 100,000 operatives in Latin America and Africa, in collaboration with local drug cartels. Their plan is to to ship illicit drugs into the US, to kill as many Americans as possible.

9) Iran also increases its anti-American propaganda and expands its network of more than 200,000 cultural terrorists, particularly in North and South America, to create the next generation of terrorists to create chaos and invade the US.

10) Iran threatens to assassinate the leaders of the U.S. and Israel, in revenge for its recent humiliation in the war that the mullahs in Iran started in 1979.

______________________

So, what should the U.S. do to protect itself from the existential threat posed by Iran?

1) The U.S. should immediately move to reinstate sanctions with a maximum pressure campaign against Iran: No sale of oil to anyone. No importation of weapons from anyone.

2) The U.S. should immediately authorize Israel to attack any residual Iranian nuclear weapon production, as well as any missile or drone production or launchers.

3) The U.S. should immediately call for Iran to stop financing its worldwide terrorist organizations and operatives.

4) The U.S. should immediately call on Iran to cease its execution of thousands of dissidents annually.

5) The U.S. should immediately call on all countries to cut diplomatic relations with Iran as a condition to selling their products on U.S. markets.

American Presidents have the responsibility to protect their citizens from all enemies, foreign and domestic. There is no coexistence with a Death Cult. Iran is a perfect example of an enemy that must be defeated NOW.