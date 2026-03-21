Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced that Passover day camps will not operate in 18 municipalities across the Gush Dan and Sharon regions, citing heightened security concerns following recent Iranian attacks.

Speaking during a visit to a kindergarten in Rishon Lezion that was struck earlier by a cluster-warhead rocket fired from Iran, Kisch said the decision reflects the risks of targeting densely populated areas. “There are implications to Iran targeting large population centers," he noted.

Kisch said the decision followed consultations with local leaders. “We discussed the matter over the past two days and concluded it was not appropriate to open the day camps," he said, noting that a final decision had originally been expected Saturday night. “In light of what happened, it is quite clear."

He added that the move aligns with recommendations from local authorities. “I believe in listening to local leadership. There is diversity across Israel, and decisions must reflect that," Kisch said.

The Iranian missile strike hit approximately eight sites in Rishon LeZion, causing property damage. Shamir Medical Center reported that a man in his 40s was treated for mild blast injuries after arriving at the emergency department.