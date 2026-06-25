Ariel, the wife of fallen IDF soldier Gedaiya Dor Ben Simhon, commander of Battalion 52, published an emotional Facebook post honoring her husband’s tank crew and describing the deep trust he placed in them.

She wrote that the crew of a battalion commander’s tank is carefully selected, as the commander’s life depends on the soldiers around him. The tank is often the lead vehicle, responsible for breaking through and guiding the force forward.

Dor had assumed command of the battalion after his predecessor, and Ariel recalled asking him about his crew when he took the position.

“I asked him who was with his crew, whether he was comfortable with them, and whether they were a worthy combat team," she wrote. “Dor answered without hesitation that they were brave and extraordinary fighters, and that he felt confident going into battle alongside them."

She said that answer reassured her, knowing that her husband was surrounded by people who would protect him at all costs.

“A tank crew is a force like no other," she wrote. “I always admired armored corps. I once dreamed of changing careers when tank companies opened to women. That dream has not yet come true, but in my eyes, this is the most impressive war machine there is."

Ariel then addressed the members of her husband’s crew, who were also killed alongside him.

“Thank you for being your husband’s crew. You are no less important than him," she wrote. “Among us, rank does not determine a person’s worth. You are everything. The pain is unbearable."

She said she found comfort knowing that Dor’s final moments were spent with the soldiers who fought beside him.

“I am grateful that my husband’s last moments were with you. I’m sure there were many arguments, but also many laughs," she wrote. “Dor did not compromise with anyone beside him - and apparently you fit his way."

Ariel added that she believed Dor’s greatest pain would be knowing that his crew fell with him.

“I know he would have wanted to die without you. And for that, I am deeply sorry," she wrote.

She also revealed that in the first hours after receiving the news, one of the hardest decisions she faced was whether to hold the funeral before the crew had been recovered.

“My first instinct was to wait for you," she wrote. “I wasn’t at peace with saying goodbye to my husband while you were still far away from him."

Ariel said she never had the chance to truly know the members of the crew, but their sacrifice would remain with her forever.

“I will remember you forever, and I will owe you forever," she wrote. “I appreciate and love you even without knowing you, and I look forward to meeting your families."