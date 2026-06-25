On Tuesday, in a precise strike in the Khan Younis area, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Adam Muhammad Ibrahim Abu Hadid, a commander in the weapon production array of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The weapon production array of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is responsible for manufacturing and supplying weapons to the organization's military wing.

Abu Hadid was involved in various processes within the production array, and oversaw infrastructure that was used to manufacture additional weapons intended to attack IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

"The terrorist posed an immediate threat to the troops and was eliminated in a precise strike," the IDF added. "Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operating to remove any threat."