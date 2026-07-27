The IDF has confirmed that it struck in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday and eliminated Amro Abu Alrish, a Nukhba terrorist in the military wing of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Abu Alrish took part in the handing over and release of an Israeli civilian from Islamic Jihad captivity.

Additionally, throughout the war, Abu Alrish took an active part in combat against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip and was involved in executing attacks against IDF troops. In recent months, Abu Alrish has advanced additional terror attacks, attempted to rebuild the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, and took part in training Nukhba terrorists.

In an additional strike in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, the IDF struck and eliminated Abd Al-Nasser Al-Aziz Maqadmeh, a commander in Hamas’ police and a deputy platoon commander in Hamas' military wing. In recent months, he advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

The IDF stressed that the terrorists posed a threat to the troops and were eliminated in precise aerial strikes.

Before the strikes, measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.