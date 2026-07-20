The IDF confirmed on Monday that over the weekend, directed by the Shin Bet, it struck in the central Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Taher Ahmad Salem Abd al-Wahed, a terrorist in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

During the October 7th massacre, the terrorist infiltrated the Nova music festival and commanded the abduction of Inbar Haiman.

The terrorists who were eliminated IDF Spokesperson

In an additional strike directed by the Shin Bet in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated Salah Subhi Salah Qatrawi, an Islamic Jihad terrorist who, throughout the war, attempted to advance terror attacks targeting IDF troops in the area of aid distribution centers (GHF) in the southern Gaza Strip. The terrorist operated while endangering residents of the Gaza Strip and cynically exploiting the humanitarian effort.

In recent months, the terrorists have attempted to advance imminent terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.