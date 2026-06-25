Yahya Hosseini Panjaki, commander of the Iranian hacker group "Handala," was killed in a targeted strike, reportedly carried out by Israel, during the recent war in Iran.

On Wednesday, a Telegram channel affiliated with the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps publicly confirmed for the first time that Panjaki had led the group.

The "Handala" group primarily operates against Israeli targets. In recent months, it has been linked to the exposure of data allegedly obtained from the mobile phones of senior Israeli officials.

According to the information provided, data from the phones of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Tzachi Braverman, and other senior officials was exposed.

The public confirmation of the group's commander's identity was only published after his elimination.