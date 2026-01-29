A mysterious red sticker on Prime Minister Netanyahu's mobile phone is causing a stir in the Arab world.

The sticker was spotted as Prime Minister Netanyahu took a phone call reporting that Ran Gvili's body had been recovered from Gaza. It appears to be positioned to cover the cameras of his cell phone.

Arabic bloggers praised the Iranian hacking group Handala for "doing a good job", and others claimed, "Netanyahu is in digital paranoia."

"If Netanyahu needs a physical cover for his cell phone, no device in the world is safe from being hacked," one blogger declared. The sighting comes on the heels of several high-profile attempts by Iranian hackers to access cell phones of Israeli officials, including former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Using physical covers to prevent hackers from seeing or hearing sensitive information by remote activation of a device's camera and microphone has been standard cybersecurity protocol for many years both in government and business settings.