Police forces were dispatched on Thursday to Gush Etzion after a report raised suspicion that an armed female IDF soldier was abducted after she was seen boarding a vehicle with Palestinian Authority plates.

Yehuda Precinct officers launched a pursuit after the vehicle, which was located and stopped on Route 375 near Beitar Illit. The soldier was found in the vehicle safe and sound.

An initial investigation by the officers found that the soldier and driver were a couple, and it was not an abduction as previously suspected.

The police stated that the soldier's weapon was seized, and she was taken together with the Arab driver to the nearby police station.

At the same time, a report was sent to the Military Police, who were dispatched to the police station to deal with the incident.