השיירה בירושלים יוצאת לדרך ללא

The nationwide haredi protest convoy got underway on Wednesday afternoon in coordination with the police.

The organizers stated that the conoy's routes were drawn to allow a clear expression of protest against the arrest of draft dodgers while carefully preventing anarchy and illegal disturbances of public order.

The convoys departed from 19 different staging areas in haredi population centers, including Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Ashdod, Beit Shemesh, and Elad. At these locations, drivers received explanation materials, flags, and signs to decorate their cars and embarked toward the intercity roads.

The organizers issued a series of strict decorum and safety regulations to all participants, stressing that the demonstration is an orderly event and not a spontaneous riot. Drivers were clearly instructed not to initiate roadblocks of any kind and not to stop their cars in the middle of the road, as this could result in fines.

"The goal of the procession is to express protest in a clear and significant manner, while totally avoiding violent or physical friction and fights with security forces or bystanders," the organizers stated.

To ensure the participants' safety, organizers issued strict driving guidelines according to which the entire convoy will only travel in the right lane. The vehicles will travel at a uniform and constant speed of approximately 50 km/h, depending on road conditions, while maintaining a distance between cars that is double the usual to prevent pile-up accidents.

For the benefit of the drivers, a central command post and a telephone update system have been established to provide real-time guidance to the convoys. In addition, attorney Natan Rosenblatt will provide ongoing legal assistance and be available to handle urgent cases throughout the afternoon.