IDF soldiers operating Wednesday in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area within the Security Zone identified two armed Hezbollah terrorists near the Security Zone, posing an immediate threat to them.

Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force and the soldiers struck the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

"The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers, and will continue to operate to remove immediate threats," a military statement warned.

On Wednesday morning, reports said that the IDF's Northern Command has analyzed the terrain and identified positions that allow for observation and fire control over key areas of southern Lebanon. Defense officials believe that during negotiations with the Lebanese government it may be possible to implement a pilot program and transfer certain areas to the control of the Lebanese Armed Forces.