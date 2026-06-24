Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke this week at the international session of the MUNI EXPO in Tel Aviv, addressing governors and mayors from around the world.

"We are speaking following another round of the historic talks between us and Lebanon, taking place with the mediation of the United States," Sa'ar began.

"We do not have any serious dispute with the government of Lebanon beyond a few border points that can be resolved in short negotiations," he stressed, adding, "We and Lebanon have a common enemy. This is the enemy of Lebanon’s future, sovereignty and independence, and it is also the enemy of Israel’s security. That enemy is Hezbollah."

"Very few in the international media mention the fact that Hezbollah started this war on March 2, after receiving instructions from Tehran to do so. Just as Hezbollah started the war on October 8, 2023, one day after Hamas’s attack on Israel."

Sa'ar also noted, "Since March alone, Hezbollah has launched more than 7,000 rockets, missiles and drones from Lebanese territory into Israel. Imagine your cities being attacked in this way. What country can accept this and not act to restore security to its citizens?"